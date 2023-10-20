Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Prince William County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Woodbridge Senior High School at Colgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battlefield High School at Osbourn Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Manassas, VA
- Conference: Cedar Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettle Run High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Front Royal, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fauquier High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.D. Hylton High School at Gar-Field High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potomac Senior High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
