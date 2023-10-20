Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Russell County, Virginia this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Russell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Honaker High School at Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Glade Spring, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castlewood High School at John I. Burton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Norton, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
