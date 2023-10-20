If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Shenandoah County, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Prince George County
  • Dinwiddie County
  • Smyth County
  • Fredericksburg County
  • York County
  • Richmond County
  • James City County
  • Brunswick County
  • Spotsylvania County

    • Shenandoah County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Massanutten Military Academy at Covenant School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Charlottesville, VA
    • Conference: VISAA Division 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clarke County High School at Strasburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Strasburg, VA
    • Conference: Bull Run
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Luray High School at Central High School - Woodstock

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Woodstock, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.