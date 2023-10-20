If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Suffolk County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Lakeland High School at Hickory High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Grassfield High School at Nansemond River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Suffolk, VA

Suffolk, VA Conference: Southeastern

Southeastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Oscar Smith High School at King's Fork High School