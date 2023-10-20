Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waynesboro County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Waynesboro County, Virginia this week, we've got the information below.
Waynesboro High School at Wilson Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fishersville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
