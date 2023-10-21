The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Ovechkin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ovechkin 2022-23 stats and insights

Ovechkin scored in 31 of 73 games last season, and had multiple goals in nine of those games.

On the power play, he scored 14 goals while picking up 11 assists.

He took 3.7 shots per game, sinking 14.3% of them.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, conceding 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in league action.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.