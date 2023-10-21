When the Washington Capitals face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Beck Malenstyn find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a goal)

Malenstyn 2022-23 stats and insights

Malenstyn scored in one of nine games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Malenstyn produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.6 shots per game, sinking 14.3% of them.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canadiens gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

