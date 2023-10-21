Capitals vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - October 21
As they gear up to meet the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1) on Saturday, October 21 at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (1-2) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nic Dowd
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kaiden Guhle
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Christian Dvorak
|C
|Out
|Knee
Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Capitals Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Capitals' 253 total goals (3.1 per game) made them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, Washington allowed 261 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-8) ranked 20th in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Canadiens' 227 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 26th in the NHL.
- Montreal gave up 3.7 goals per game (305 in total), 29th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.
Capitals vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-130)
|Canadiens (+110)
|6.5
