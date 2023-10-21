How to Watch the Capitals vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Washington Capitals will visit the Montreal Canadiens (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Capitals and Canadiens square off on ESPN+ and MNMT.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals vs Canadiens Additional Info
Capitals Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Capitals conceded 261 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.
- The Capitals ranked 20th in the NHL last season with 253 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- They had the league's 20th-ranked goal differential at -8.
- The 52 power-play goals the Capitals recorded last season (16th in the NHL) came via 245 power-play chances.
- The Capitals had the league's 16th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.22%).
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|73
|42
|33
|75
|52
|31
|44.4%
|Dylan Strome
|81
|23
|42
|65
|42
|45
|48.8%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|81
|12
|43
|55
|63
|43
|47.5%
|T.J. Oshie
|58
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|46.1%
|Rasmus Sandin
|71
|7
|28
|35
|48
|25
|-
Canadiens Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Canadiens allowed 3.7 goals per game (305 in total), 29th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens' 227 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 26th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -78, they were 28th in the league.
- With 38 power-play goals (on 236 chances), the Canadiens were 28th in the NHL.
- The Canadiens scored on 16.1% of their power plays, No. 29 in the league.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|82
|26
|40
|66
|52
|42
|47.3%
|Kirby Dach
|58
|14
|24
|38
|31
|27
|38.3%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Michael Matheson
|48
|8
|26
|34
|73
|42
|-
|Josh Anderson
|69
|21
|11
|32
|25
|30
|43.2%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.