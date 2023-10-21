Capitals vs. Canadiens: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 21
Saturday's NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals (1-2) and the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-1) at Bell Centre sees the Capitals as road favorites (-130 moneyline odds to win) against the Canadiens (+110). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT.
Capitals vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Capitals vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Capitals Moneyline
|Canadiens Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+110
|6.5
Capitals vs. Canadiens Betting Trends
- Washington's games have gone over 6.5 goals only once this season (in three opportunities).
- The Capitals have not yet this season been a moneyline favorite.
- The Canadiens have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.
- Washington is yet to play with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.
- Montreal's moneyline odds have been +110 or longer two times this season, and it lost both.
