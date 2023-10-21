Diana Shnaider will face Marie Bouzkova in the WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023 semifinals on Saturday, October 21.

In this Semifinal match, Bouzkova is favored (-225) versus Shnaider (+175) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diana Shnaider vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Nanchang, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: National Sport Center Nanchang

National Sport Center Nanchang Location: Nanchang, China

Nanchang, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diana Shnaider vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Marie Bouzkova +175 Odds to Win Match -225 +550 Odds to Win Tournament - 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diana Shnaider vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

Shnaider took down Nao Hibino 6-0, 7-5 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Bouzkova made it to the semifinals by taking down No. 76-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-4 on Friday.

Shnaider has played 20.7 games per match in her 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Shnaider has played 20.8 games per match in her 22 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Bouzkova has averaged 20.5 games per match through her 46 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 52.3% of the games.

Through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Bouzkova has averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 52.9% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Shnaider and Bouzkova have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.