For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Dylan Strome a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)

Strome 2022-23 stats and insights

In 20 of 81 games last season, Strome scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

Strome tallied three goals and 18 assists on the power play.

He posted a 14.9% shooting percentage, taking 1.9 shots per game.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Canadiens gave up 305 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in league action.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

