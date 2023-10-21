The field at the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea will feature Jin-young Ko. She and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $2,200,000.00 purse on the par-72, 6,680-yard course from October 19-21.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

Jin-young Ko Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ko has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In her past five appearances, Ko has finished in the top five once.

In her past five appearances, Ko has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Ko will look to continue her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 17 -7 280 2 14 4 6 $1.5M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

Ko missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Seowon Valley Country Club will play at 6,680 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,015.

Courses that Ko has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,598 yards, 82 yards shorter than the 6,680-yard Seowon Valley Country Club this week.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the CP Women’s Open, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 60th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 41) at the CP Women’s Open, which was strong enough to place her in the 99th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.20).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the CP Women’s Open, Ko shot better than 56% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Ko did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the CP Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Ko recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.2).

Ko's 11 birdies or better on the 41 par-4s at the CP Women’s Open were more than the tournament average (3.0).

At that most recent tournament, Ko's par-4 showing (on 41 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 8.0).

Ko ended the CP Women’s Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Ko recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.3.

