John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. If you're thinking about a wager on Carlson against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

John Carlson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carlson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 40 games last season, Carlson had a plus-minus of -7, and averaged 22:16 on the ice.

In eight of 40 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

Carlson had an assist in 18 of 40 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Carlson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 47.6% chance of Carlson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Carlson Stats vs. the Canadiens in 2022-23

The Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -78.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.