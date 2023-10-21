For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Martin Fehervary a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95 if he scores a goal)

Fehervary 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 67 games last season, Fehervary scored -- but just one goal each time.

Fehervary produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 6.6% shooting percentage, taking 1.3 shots per game.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.

The Canadiens earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

