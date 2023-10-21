When the Appalachian State Mountaineers match up with the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Mountaineers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (55) Appalachian State 32, Old Dominion 27

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 34.5% chance of a victory for the Monarchs.

The Monarchs have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Old Dominion is a 3-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

The Monarchs have hit the over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

The average point total for the Old Dominion this year is 2.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

The Mountaineers have two wins against the spread this year.

Appalachian State has 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

This season, four of the Mountaineers' six games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 55 points, 2.8 more than the average point total for Appalachian State games this season.

Monarchs vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 34.3 30.2 37.3 26.3 31.3 34 Old Dominion 23.5 26.2 24 22.3 23 30

