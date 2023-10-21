Sun Belt opponents meet when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

On offense, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS by putting up 453.7 yards per game. The defense ranks 94th (395.8 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Old Dominion is accumulating 350.2 total yards per game (96th-ranked). It ranks 63rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (370.8 total yards allowed per game).

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Old Dominion Appalachian State 350.2 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.7 (53rd) 370.8 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.8 (71st) 151.7 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187 (31st) 198.5 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.7 (42nd) 13 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has compiled 838 yards on 50.5% passing while collecting seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kadarius Calloway, has carried the ball 28 times for 354 yards (59 per game) with three touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has collected 279 yards (on 57 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has hauled in 338 receiving yards on 14 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Reymello Murphy has racked up 199 receiving yards (33.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns on eight receptions.

Javon Harvey has racked up 166 reciving yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 1,530 yards (255 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 60% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 138 rushing yards on 31 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nate Noel has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 639 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 30 times for 166 yards (27.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's 327 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 34 times and has collected 25 catches and three touchdowns.

Christan Horn has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 231 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

DaShaun Davis' 15 catches have yielded 212 yards and two touchdowns.

