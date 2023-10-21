A matchup of Sun Belt teams features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) taking on the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Mountaineers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-6.5) 53.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-6.5) 53.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Old Dominion has covered four times in five matchups with a spread this year.

The Monarchs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Appalachian State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.