Oddsmakers give the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) the edge when they visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 is set in the game.

Appalachian State is putting up 34.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 31st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 99th, surrendering 30.2 points per game. Old Dominion is posting 23.5 points per contest on offense this season (98th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 26.2 points per contest (73rd-ranked) on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Appalachian State vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -6.5 -110 -110 54.5 -105 -115 -250 +200

Looking to place a bet on Old Dominion vs. Appalachian State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Old Dominion Recent Performance

Offensively, the Monarchs are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 371.3 yards per game (-63-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 330.0 (40th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Monarchs are scoring 20.7 points per game (-59-worst in college football) and giving up 21.0 per game (69th).

Old Dominion is accumulating 205.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-23-worst in the country), and giving up 189.3 (87th).

The Monarchs are 89th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (165.7), and 24th-worst in rushing yards allowed (140.7).

The Monarchs are unbeaten against the spread and 1-2 overall over their past three games.

In its past three contests, Old Dominion has gone over the total once.

Week 8 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Old Dominion Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Monarchs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Old Dominion has gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

Old Dominion has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

Old Dominion has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Bet on Old Dominion to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has racked up 838 yards (139.7 per game) while completing 50.5% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Kadarius Calloway has rushed 28 times for 354 yards, with three touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has run for 279 yards across 57 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has racked up 338 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Reymello Murphy has caught eight passes and compiled 199 receiving yards (33.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Javon Harvey's nine targets have resulted in three receptions for 166 yards and one touchdown.

Jason Henderson, the team's sack and tackle leader, has collected 2.5 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 90 tackles.

Rasheed Reason has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 20 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.