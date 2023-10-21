According to our computer model, the North Carolina A&T Aggies will take down the Richmond Spiders when the two teams come together at Truist Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which starts at 1:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Richmond vs. NC A&T Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction NC A&T (-6.9) 43.2 NC A&T 25, Richmond 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 CAA Predictions

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Spiders have gone over in all of their three games with a set total.

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies are winless against the spread this season.

The Aggies have had one game (out of two) hit the over this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spiders vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC A&T 12.2 29.3 15 33.5 10.8 27.3 Richmond 23.1 23.7 26 21.3 19.3 27

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.