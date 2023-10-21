The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) hit the road for a Big 12 clash against the BYU Cougars (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Texas Tech is totaling 410 yards per game on offense, which ranks 58th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Red Raiders rank 72nd, allowing 379.3 yards per contest. BYU ranks 74th in the FBS with 27.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 72nd with 26 points allowed per game on defense.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Texas Tech vs. BYU Key Statistics

Texas Tech BYU 410 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306 (128th) 379.3 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398 (73rd) 179.3 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 67.5 (132nd) 230.7 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.5 (62nd) 11 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 746 yards (106.6 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 59.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 149 rushing yards on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has racked up 786 yards on 131 carries while finding the end zone five times.

This season, Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 23 times for 169 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Myles Price has hauled in 31 catches for 304 yards (43.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 298 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White has racked up 19 catches for 219 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per game.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has compiled 1,392 yards (232 yards per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 86 times for 345 yards (57.5 per game) with four touchdowns.

Miles Davis has totaled 64 yards on 14 carries.

Chase Roberts leads his squad with 421 receiving yards on 27 receptions with three touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has collected 275 receiving yards (45.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on 19 receptions.

Darius Lassiter has racked up 225 reciving yards (37.5 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

