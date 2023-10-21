Texas vs. Houston: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) will face off against the Houston Cougars (3-3) in Big 12 action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the contest.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Houston matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Texas vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-23.5)
|61.5
|-1600
|+900
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas (-22.5)
|60.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Texas vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Texas is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Longhorns have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.
- Houston has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
Texas & Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
|To Win the Big 12
|+110
|Bet $100 to win $110
|Houston
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
