In the upcoming matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Trevor van Riemsdyk to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk 2022-23 stats and insights

van Riemsdyk scored in six of 75 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

van Riemsdyk picked up one assist on the power play.

He posted a 7.2% shooting percentage, taking 1.2 shots per game.

Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats

The Canadiens ranked 29th in goals against, conceding 305 total goals (3.7 per game) in NHL play.

The Canadiens shut out opponents once last season. As a team, they averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

