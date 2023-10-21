Virginia vs. North Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (1-5) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 56.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Virginia matchup.
Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
Virginia vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-23.5)
|56.5
|-2500
|+1100
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-23.5)
|56.5
|-2500
|+1060
Virginia vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- Virginia has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.
- The Cavaliers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.
- North Carolina has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
