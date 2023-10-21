Big Sky Games Today: How to Watch Big Sky Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 8, which includes four games involving schools from the Big Sky. Hoping to see all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the piece below.
Big Sky Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Idaho State Bengals at Portland State Vikings
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Weber State Wildcats at Eastern Washington Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northern Colorado Bears at Cal Poly Mustangs
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Montana State Bobcats at Sacramento State Hornets
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
