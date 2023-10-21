CAA teams were in action for four games in the Week 8 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Richmond vs. NC A&T

Week 8 CAA Results

Richmond 33 NC A&T 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Richmond (-8.5)
  • Pregame Total: 41.5

Richmond Leaders

  • Passing: Camden Coleman (13-for-20, 88 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Savon Smith (14 ATT, 80 YDS)
  • Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (7 TAR, 7 REC, 47 YDS)

NC A&T Leaders

  • Passing: Kevin White (8-for-14, 37 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: White (10 ATT, 66 YDS)
  • Receiving: Laquan Veney (1 TAR, 1 REC, 12 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NC A&TRichmond
145Total Yards257
37Passing Yards122
108Rushing Yards135
4Turnovers1

Next Week's CAA Games

New Hampshire Wildcats at Rhode Island Rams

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Meade Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Monmouth Hawks at William & Mary Tribe

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Maine Black Bears

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Stony Brook Seawolves at Villanova Wildcats

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Villanova Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

North Carolina A&T Aggies at Hampton Pirates

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Armstrong Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Campbell Fighting Camels at Richmond Spiders

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Towson Tigers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Minnegan Field at Johnny Unitas Stadium
  • TV Channel: FloSports
  • Favorite: -

