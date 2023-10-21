The William & Mary Tribe (4-2) hit the road for a CAA battle against the Towson Tigers (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field.

William & Mary ranks 54th in total offense this season (363.5 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FCS with 363.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Towson is compiling 354.0 total yards per game (62nd-ranked). It ranks 99th in the FCS on defense (396.8 total yards given up per game).

William & Mary vs. Towson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Ribeira Grande, Portugal

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

William & Mary vs. Towson Key Statistics

William & Mary Towson 363.5 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.0 (70th) 239.3 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.8 (84th) 239.7 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (44th) 123.8 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.3 (76th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has thrown for 738 yards (123.0 ypg) to lead William & Mary, completing 56.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 250 rushing yards on 51 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Malachi Imoh has racked up 498 rushing yards on 78 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 122 yards (20.3 per game) on 14 catches.

Bronson Yoder has collected 408 yards on 77 attempts, scoring four times.

JT Mayo's 191 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has collected 16 receptions and two touchdowns.

DreSean Kendrick has racked up seven catches for 107 yards, an average of 17.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Towson Stats Leaders

Nathan Kent leads Towson with 1,166 yards on 111-of-193 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 203 rushing yards (33.8 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Devin Matthews, has carried the ball 81 times for 310 yards (51.7 per game) with five touchdowns.

D'Ago Hunter has racked up 59 carries and totaled 308 yards while also gaining 137 yards through the air .

Lukkas Londono's 239 receiving yards (39.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions on 21 targets with one touchdown.

Carter Runyon has 19 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 224 yards (37.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Da'kendall James' 18 catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 205 yards (34.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

