In the contest between the Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, October 21 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Badgers to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-2.5) Over (40.5) Wisconsin 28, Illinois 19

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Badgers a 57.4% chance to win.

The Badgers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Wisconsin has an ATS record of 2-3.

Wisconsin has had two games (out of five) hit the over this year.

Wisconsin games average 53.1 total points per game this season, 12.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Fighting Illini based on the moneyline is 47.6%.

The Fighting Illini is 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

Illinois is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

The Fighting Illini have hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

The average over/under in Illinois games this year is 8.4 more points than the point total of 40.5 for this outing.

Badgers vs. Fighting Illini 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 27.2 17.8 25.8 14.8 30 24 Illinois 20.3 28.1 18.3 23.8 23 34

