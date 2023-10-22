Best Bets, Odds for the Commanders vs. Giants Game – Week 7
The Washington Commanders (3-3) visit a struggling New York Giants (1-5) squad on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium (and best bets are available). The Giants have lost four games in a row.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Commanders vs. Giants? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is Commanders vs. Giants?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Giants in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Commanders favored and the difference between the two is 3.9 points.
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Commanders a 61.8% chance to win.
- The Commanders have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- This season, the Giants have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
- This season, New York has been at least a +136 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
Who will win? The Commanders or Giants? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New York (+3)
- The Commanders are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Washington has not covered a spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites (0-2).
- The Giants are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
- New York is 1-3 ATS when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Commanders vs. Giants matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (37.5)
- The two teams average a combined 3.5 fewer points per game, 34 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 37.5 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 57.1 points per game, 19.6 more than the over/under for this game.
- Three of the Commanders' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- In Giants six games with a set total, one has hit the over (16.7%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Brian Robinson Jr. Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 76.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|50.3
|3
|18.8
|2
Tyrod Taylor Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|73.0
|0
|10.0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.