New York (1-5) brings a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Washington (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Commanders are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 37.5 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Commanders square off against the Giants. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Commanders vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Commanders have been winning one time, have been losing four times, and have been tied one time.

Washington's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Giants have led two times, have been behind three times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In six games this season, the Commanders have lost the second quarter two times and won four times.

Washington's offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Giants have won the second quarter in one game and have lost the second quarter in five games.

3rd Quarter

The Commanders have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Washington is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 2.8 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Giants have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

The Commanders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in three games.

Washington's offense is averaging nine points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 8.7 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding scoring in the fourth quarter, the Giants have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have lost that quarter in four games.

Commanders vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In six games this year, the Commanders have had the lead after the first half three times (2-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half three times (1-2).

At the completion of the first half, the Giants have had the lead one time (0-1 in those games), have trailed four times (1-3), and have been knotted up one time (0-1).

2nd Half

In six games this year, the Commanders have been outscored in the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have won the second half four times (3-1).

Washington's offense is averaging 13.2 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 11.5 points on average in the second half.

The Giants have been outscored in the second half four times and outscored their opponent in the second half two times in six games this season.

