Commanders vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
Bookmakers project the New York Giants (1-5) to be competitive in their attempt to stop their four-game losing streak, as they are just 2.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Washington Commanders (3-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The point total has been set at 39.
Commanders vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Commanders (-2.5)
|39
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Commanders (-2)
|39.5
|-126
|+108
Washington vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
Commanders vs. Giants Betting Insights
- Washington has posted a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Commanders don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Washington has gone over in three of its six games with a set total (50%).
- New York has but one win versus the spread this year.
- The Giants have one win ATS (1-4) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.
- One of New York's six games has gone over the point total.
