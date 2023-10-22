Will Curtis Samuel Score a Touchdown Against the Giants in Week 7?
Should you wager on Curtis Samuel getting into the end zone in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Samuel will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Curtis Samuel score a touchdown against the Giants?
Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)
- Samuel has posted a 285-yard campaign on 27 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 31 occasions, and averages 47.5 yards.
- In two of six games this year, Samuel has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.
- He has one rushing TD this year.
Curtis Samuel Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|54
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|4
|2
|54
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|7
|6
|65
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|4
|4
|42
|1
Rep Curtis Samuel with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.