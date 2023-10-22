Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders meet the New York Giants in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium, where they'll face Jason Pinnock and the New York Giants defense. For more stats and analysis on the Commanders receivers' matchup against the Giants' secondary, check out this article.

Commanders vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Giants 40.2 6.7 42 105 8.13

Terry McLaurin vs. Jason Pinnock Insights

Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense

Terry McLaurin leads his squad with 342 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 catches (out of 42 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Looking at passing yards, Washington is No. 15 in the NFL, with 1,285 (214.2 per game).

The Commanders score 22.2 points per game, 12th in the league.

Washington carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 35.7 times per game (10th in NFL).

The Commanders have made 24 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 15th in the league. They pass the ball 52.2% of the time in the red zone.

Jason Pinnock & the Giants' Defense

Jason Pinnock leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 34 tackles, three TFL, and one pass defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York has allowed 1,302 passing yards this season, ranking 19th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is 15th in the NFL with eight.

So far this season, the Giants are bottom-10 in points allowed, placing 28th in the NFL with 167 points surrendered (27.8 per contest). They also rank 29th in total yards allowed (2,187).

Three players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Terry McLaurin vs. Jason Pinnock Advanced Stats

Terry McLaurin Jason Pinnock Rec. Targets 42 14 Def. Targets Receptions 31 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11 7 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 342 34 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 57 5.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 98 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 0 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

