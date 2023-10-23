If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Powhatan County, Virginia this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Winchester County
  • Buchanan County
  • Amherst County
  • Wythe County
  • Isle of Wight County
  • Scott County
  • Botetourt County
  • Falls Church County
  • Westmoreland County
  • Bedford County

    • Powhatan County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Amelia County High School at Randolph-Henry High School

    • Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on October 23
    • Location: Charlotte Court House, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Clover Hill High School at Powhatan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Powhatan, VA
    • Conference: Dominion
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.