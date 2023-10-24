If you reside in Craig County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Craig County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Tuesday

    TBD at Craig County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 24
    • Location: New Castle, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Narrows High School at Craig County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: New Castle, VA
    • Conference: Pioneer
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

