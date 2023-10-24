Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Week 9 college football schedule has plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the James Madison Dukes that should be of interest to fans in Virginia.
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 24
- Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)
Syracuse Orange at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 26
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-3)
Monmouth Hawks at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
- TV Channel: FloSports
Chattanooga Mocs at VMI Keydets
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Carolina A&T Aggies at Hampton Pirates
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Armstrong Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Morgan State Bears at Norfolk State Spartans
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Campbell Fighting Camels at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Virginia Cavaliers at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-18.5)
Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 25 James Madison Dukes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-20.5)
