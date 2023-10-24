With the college football season rolling into Week 9, the schedule includes three games that feature teams from the CUSA. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, review the article below for info on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV New Mexico State Aggies at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, October 24 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Liberty Flames at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, October 24 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Florida International Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 25 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!