Alexander Ovechkin Game Preview: Capitals vs. Devils - October 25
The Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin among them, play the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Does a wager on Ovechkin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alexander Ovechkin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals vs Devils Game Info
|Capitals vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Devils Prediction
|Capitals vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Capitals vs Devils
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ovechkin Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Ovechkin has averaged 19:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.
- Ovechkin has scored a goal in one of five games this season.
- In three of five games this season, Ovechkin has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.
- Ovechkin has an assist in two of five games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.
- The implied probability is 64.5% that Ovechkin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Ovechkin has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Ovechkin Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+4) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|5
|Games
|4
|3
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|1
|2
|Assists
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.