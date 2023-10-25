Should you bet on Alexander Ovechkin to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Alexander Ovechkin score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Ovechkin stats and insights

Ovechkin has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Ovechkin has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.2 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

