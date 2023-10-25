Can we count on Aliaksei Protas finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals match up against the New Jersey Devils at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Protas stats and insights

Protas is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Protas has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.2 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.