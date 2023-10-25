Capitals vs. Devils: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 25
The New Jersey Devils (3-1-1) are heavy favorites at home against the Washington Capitals (1-3-1) on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Devils are -250 on the moneyline to win, while the Capitals have +200 moneyline odds.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Capitals vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Capitals vs. Devils Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Devils Moneyline
|Capitals Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-250
|+200
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Capitals vs Devils Additional Info
|Devils vs Capitals Prediction
|Devils vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Capitals Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Capitals
Capitals vs. Devils Betting Trends
- Each New Jersey game this season has had over 6.5 goals.
- The Devils are 3-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Capitals have been the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.
- New Jersey is 2-1 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
- Washington has not played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season.
Capitals Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Nicklas Backstrom
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+130)
|-
|Dylan Strome
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-139)
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-189)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.