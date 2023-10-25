Player prop betting options for Jack Hughes, John Carlson and others are available in the New Jersey Devils-Washington Capitals matchup at Prudential Center on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Capitals vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Carlson's one goal and three assists in five games for Washington add up to four total points on the season.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Oct. 21 0 1 1 3 at Senators Oct. 18 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Oct. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Oct. 13 0 0 0 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Alexander Ovechkin has scored three total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has one goal and two assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 1 0 1 14 at Canadiens Oct. 21 0 1 1 5 at Senators Oct. 18 0 1 1 0 vs. Flames Oct. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Oct. 13 0 0 0 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

Hughes has been vital to New Jersey this season, with 14 points in five games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 24 0 4 4 2 at Islanders Oct. 20 2 2 4 6 vs. Panthers Oct. 16 0 1 1 6 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 0 3 3 6 vs. Red Wings Oct. 12 2 0 2 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Jesper Bratt is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through five games, with three goals and six assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canadiens Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Islanders Oct. 20 0 3 3 1 vs. Panthers Oct. 16 1 1 2 5 vs. Coyotes Oct. 13 2 1 3 3 vs. Red Wings Oct. 12 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.