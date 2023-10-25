In the upcoming matchup against the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Dylan Strome to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in one of five games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Strome has zero points on the power play.

Strome averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.2 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

