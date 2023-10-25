The Washington Capitals, including Dylan Strome, take the ice Wednesday versus the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 15:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Strome has a goal in one of five games played this year, and had multiple goals in that game.

Strome has a point in one of his five games this year, and had multiple points in that game.

Strome has yet to post an assist through five games this year.

Strome's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 16 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 5 Games 4 2 Points 5 2 Goals 1 0 Assists 4

