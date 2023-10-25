Evgeny Kuznetsov Game Preview: Capitals vs. Devils - October 25
The Washington Capitals, Evgeny Kuznetsov included, will face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Kuznetsov? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals vs Devils Game Info
|Capitals vs Devils Odds/Over/Under
|Capitals vs Devils Prediction
|Capitals vs Devils Betting Trends & Stats
|Capitals vs Devils Player Props
|How to Watch Capitals vs Devils
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights
- Kuznetsov's plus-minus this season, in 20:04 per game on the ice, is -1.
- Kuznetsov has yet to score a goal through five games this year.
- Kuznetsov has recorded a point in one of five games playedthis year.
- Kuznetsov has had an assist in one of five games this year.
- The implied probability that Kuznetsov hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Kuznetsov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +4 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|5
|Games
|4
|1
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.