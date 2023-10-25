John Carlson Game Preview: Capitals vs. Devils - October 25
John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Fancy a wager on Carlson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
John Carlson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Carlson Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Carlson has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 24:45 on the ice per game.
- Carlson has a goal in one of his five games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Carlson has a point in four games this year through five games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- Carlson has an assist in three of five games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Carlson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.
- Carlson has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Carlson Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +4.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|5
|Games
|3
|4
|Points
|2
|1
|Goals
|1
|3
|Assists
|1
