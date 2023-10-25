Will Matthew Phillips Score a Goal Against the Devils on October 25?
In the upcoming matchup against the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Matthew Phillips to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Phillips stats and insights
- Phillips has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Phillips has zero points on the power play.
- Phillips averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.2 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
