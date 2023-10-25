The Dallas Mavericks hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs as 4.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Spurs 113

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 4.5)

Mavericks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-7.1)

Mavericks (-7.1) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



Over (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.2

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game and gave up 114.1 last year, ranking them 16th in the NBA on offense and 16th on defense.

On the boards, Dallas was worst in the league in rebounds (38.8 per game) last year. It was 22nd in rebounds allowed (44.7 per game).

At 22.9 assists per game, the Mavericks were third-worst in the league last year.

Dallas was the second-best team in the league in turnovers per game (11.7) and 23rd in turnovers forced (12.4) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Mavericks were third-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (15.2) last year. They were eighth in 3-point percentage at 37.1%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Performance Insights

The Spurs' defensive performance was worst in the NBA last season with 123.1 points allowed per contest, but offensively they were more effective, scoring 113 points per game (23rd-ranked in league).

San Antonio, who ranked 12th in the league with 43.7 rebounds per game, allowed 45 rebounds per contest, which was fifth-worst in the NBA.

With 27.2 assists per game, the Spurs ranked fifth-best in the league in the category.

San Antonio averaged 14.7 turnovers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and forced 13.2 turnovers per game (17th-ranked).

The Spurs ranked fifth-worst in the NBA with a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they made 11.1 three-pointers per game (22nd-ranked in league).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.