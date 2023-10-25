For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Nicklas Backstrom a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicklas Backstrom score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Backstrom stats and insights

Backstrom is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Backstrom has no points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.2 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.