Nicklas Backstrom will be in action when the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Backstrom interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nicklas Backstrom vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Capitals vs Devils Game Info

Backstrom Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Backstrom has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 15:53 on the ice per game.

Backstrom has yet to score a goal this season through five games played.

Through five games this year, Backstrom has not recorded a point.

Through five games this year, Backstrom has not recorded an assist.

Backstrom's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Backstrom has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Backstrom Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 16 goals in total (3.2 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 5 Games 2 0 Points 1 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

